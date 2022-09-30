Missing Kalihi girl found | UPDATE By KITV Web Staff Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Updated 15 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save UPDATE: Divine Liutolo, the 11-year-old who was reported missing by police Friday afternoon, was found Friday evening around 9:00 p.m.Family says she was found safe by Kamehameha School. She was walking to the store by herself when she got lost.--ORIGINAL STORYHONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police have put out an all-points bulletin for an 11-year-old girl who has special needs.Police tell us the girl, Divine Liutolo, was last seen taking out the trash late this afternoon at her home on Kanoa Street in Kalihi. Her family reported her missing -- and are now searching for her.She was last seen wearing a white shirt and black shorts.She's described as 4 feet, 11-inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Honolulu Police immediately. This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police All-points Bulletin Honolulu Clothing Kalihi Girl Shorts Whereabouts More From KITV 4 Island News Local Wednesday Weather: Trades persist with mostly dry conditions Updated Sep 28, 2022 Local Search continues for surfer reported missing Kauai's Rock Quarry Beach Updated May 3, 2022 Local After years of sitting vacant, Kaimuki's Queen Theater could be getting a new lessee Updated Jul 11, 2022 Local Monday Weather: Light trades, partly cloudy skies and limited showers Updated Jun 6, 2022 Business These airlines are making masks optional after mandate struck down Updated Apr 18, 2022 Local Farrington beats Waialua 42-7 in Hawaii high school football season kickoff Updated Aug 5, 2022 Recommended for you