Missing Hilo woman found safe, Hawaii Island police report BY: KITV4 WEB STAFF Feb 2, 2022 UPDATE: Hawaii Island Police have reported that 72-year-old Linda M. Barat has been found.Barat was reported missing on Tuesday and was located on Wednesday morning in Hilo and in good health. ---HAWAII ISLAND (KITV4) - Hawaii Island Police are asking for the public's help in locating 72-year-old Linda M. Barat who was reported missing on February 1, 2022. It is reported that Barat was last seen on Tuesday morning around 10:30 AM at Puainako Street and Railroad Ave junction in Hilo.Barat has a pre-existing injury to her left palm and her right knee.She is described as being 5'3' tall and weighing about 95 to 100 pounds, with blue eyes and light brown/ grey shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a pink and white-colored shirt along with pink-colored leggings with the name/ label "bebe" on the side, and gray-colored shoes.She may also be in possession of a shopping cart and/ or a blue-colored bag. Anyone with information on Barat's whereabouts is urged to contact Hawaii Police non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.