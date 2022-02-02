Missing Hilo woman found safe, Hawaii Island police report BY: KITV4 WEB STAFF Feb 2, 2022 Feb 2, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Hawaii Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save UPDATE: Hawaii Island Police have reported that 72-year-old Linda M. Barat has been found.Barat was reported missing on Tuesday and was located on Wednesday morning in Hilo and in good health. ---HAWAII ISLAND (KITV4) - Hawaii Island Police are asking for the public's help in locating 72-year-old Linda M. Barat who was reported missing on February 1, 2022. It is reported that Barat was last seen on Tuesday morning around 10:30 AM at Puainako Street and Railroad Ave junction in Hilo.Barat has a pre-existing injury to her left palm and her right knee.She is described as being 5'3' tall and weighing about 95 to 100 pounds, with blue eyes and light brown/ grey shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a pink and white-colored shirt along with pink-colored leggings with the name/ label "bebe" on the side, and gray-colored shoes.She may also be in possession of a shopping cart and/ or a blue-colored bag. Anyone with information on Barat's whereabouts is urged to contact Hawaii Police non-emergency number at 808-935-3311. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Linda M. Barat Anatomy Clothing Knee Police Hawaii Island Injury Shirt Palm More From KITV 4 Island News Local No tsunami threat to Hawaii after 6.6M quake recorded near Kermadec Islands Updated Jan 28, 2022 Show Honolulu Police Ask Public to Report Illegal Fireworks Updated Dec 24, 2021 Local 2 hikers flown to safety after becoming lost on trail in Kaaawa Updated Nov 28, 2021 Local 31-year-old hiker from California rescued off of Koko Crater Trail Friday morning Dec 3, 2021 News Surveillance video shows security guard tased by Kakaako robbery suspects Updated Dec 3, 2021 Local Monsanto pleads guilty to pesticide-related crimes in Hawaii Updated Jan 7, 2022 Recommended for you