 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Missing Hilo woman found safe, Hawaii Island police report

  • Updated
  • 0
Missing Linda Barat
Hawaii Police Department

UPDATE: Hawaii Island Police have reported that 72-year-old Linda M. Barat has been found.

Barat was reported missing on Tuesday and was located on Wednesday morning in Hilo and in good health.  

---

HAWAII ISLAND (KITV4) - Hawaii Island Police are asking for the public's help in locating 72-year-old Linda M. Barat who was reported missing on February 1, 2022. 

It is reported that Barat was last seen on Tuesday morning around 10:30 AM at Puainako Street and Railroad Ave junction in Hilo.

Barat has a pre-existing injury to her left palm and her right knee.

She is described as being 5'3' tall and weighing about 95 to 100 pounds, with blue eyes and light brown/ grey shoulder-length hair. 

She was last seen wearing a pink and white-colored shirt along with pink-colored leggings with the name/ label "bebe" on the side, and gray-colored shoes.

She may also be in possession of a shopping cart and/ or a blue-colored bag. 

Anyone with information on Barat's whereabouts is urged to contact Hawaii Police non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.

Tags

Recommended for you