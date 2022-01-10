Missing Hilo man found safe, Big Island police say

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North to northeast winds 15 to 25 knots. Seas 12 to 16
feet, subsiding to 8 to 12 feet Wednesday.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel, and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HILO, Hawai'i (KTIV4) -- Big Island police say they have located 21-year-old Juan Gonzales.
Police say Gonzales was found safe and in good health in Hilo. They did not say where he was found or how he was located.
No other information has been released.
Original:
HILO, Hawai’i (KITV4) -- The Hawai’i County Police Department is seeking the public’s help in ascertaining the whereabouts of a missing Hilo man.
According to Hawai’i County Police, Juan Carlos Gonzales was reported missing after last being heard from on Dec. 4, 2021, at approximately 10 p.m. in Kea’au.
Carlos is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 170 pounds, and having brown eyes and black hair.
Police ask anyone with information on Gonzales’ disappearance or current location to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or contact Officer at Lam Doan at lam.doan@hawaiicounty.gov.