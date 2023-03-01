Missing furlough inmate voluntarily returned to Oahu jail, DPS says | UPDATE

...HIGH WIND WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY FOR KOHALA
DISTRICTS OF THE BIG ISLAND...
...WIND ADVISORY EXTENDED UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY FOR MAUI COUNTY
OAHU KAUAI AND PARTS OF BIG ISLAND...
.Strong high pressure far north of the main Hawaiian Islands will
continue to produce strong and gusty trade winds. Wind speeds are
expected to slightly increase today and will exceed advisory
thresholds across many parts of the state. Isolated pockets of
warning level wind gusts are expected in the Kohala districts of
the Big Island where a High Wind Warning has been extended through
tonight.
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50
mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai,
Oahu and the Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Missing work furlough inmate David Keanu voluntarily returned to the Oahu Community Correctional Center at 9 p.m., according to the Department of Public Safety.
DPS said Keanu is now facing an added escape charge.
Officials did not say where Keanu is believed to have gone after leaving the facility or if anyone else could be facing charges for his escape.
ORIGINAL:
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- State Sheriffs and the Honolulu police are searching for an inmate with the Laumaka Work Furlough Center who failed to return to work.
Laumaka work furlough inmate David Keanu failed to return to the Laumaka Work Furlough Center Tuesday by his scheduled 5:30 p.m. return time.
Keanu is 43 years old, is 5’8” and weighs 182 lbs. He has salt-and-pepper hair and brown eyes. He has several tattoos on his face, neck and body including the words “Ride or Die” on his right cheek, “Ghost” on the right side of his neck, “Kawika” on his left arm and “Hawaiian Built” on his back.