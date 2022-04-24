Missing from Waialae area: Elizabeth Fahey By Sunshine Kuhia Smith Sunshine Kuhia Smith Assignment Editor/Digital Producer Author email Apr 24, 2022 Apr 24, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 62-year-old Elizabeth "Liz" Fahey was last seen wearing an orange and white tie-dyed dress with a long-sleeved gray hoodie. She was not wearing any shoes. Gordon Fahey A Hawaii Kai man is asking for help from the public in looking for his wife after she wandered off from their Waialae Avenue home Saturday evening. 62-year-old Elizabeth "Liz" Fahey was last seen wearing an orange and white tie-dyed dress with a long-sleeved gray hoodie. She was not wearing any shoes. Elizabeth 'Liz" Fahey suffers from dementia after a severe traumatic brain injury. Gordon Fahey Her husband, Gordon, says he came home from work after 9 p.m. and found Liz missing. She suffers from dementia after a severe traumatic brain injury. He reviewed home security cameras and discovered Liz left the front door at about 6:30 p.m. She has not been seen or heard from since. She is described as 5'2" tall, 110 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes. A missing person's report has been filed with the Honolulu Police Department. If you see Liz, you are asked to call 9-1-1. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sunshine Kuhia Smith Assignment Editor/Digital Producer Author email Follow Sunshine Kuhia Smith Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local A convoy of truckers protesting Covid-19 measures is expected to arrive in the DC area this weekend. Here's what we know Mar 4, 2022 Top Stories Hawaii 'Proud Boys' leader's case still active year after Jan. 6 Capitol attack Updated Jan 6, 2022 Crime & Courts CrimeStoppers and the US Marshals asking for public's help locating Edward Joseph Juckel Nov 24, 2021 Local February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month Updated Feb 14, 2022 Local Vietnam veterans honored in Waikiki for National Vietnam War Veterans Day Updated Mar 30, 2022 Crime & Courts LA police seek driver after Tesla street stunt ends in crash Updated Mar 23, 2022 Recommended for you