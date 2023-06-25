MISSING | Father from Aiea disappeared more than three weeks ago

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.Reinforcing long-period south-southeast swell (170 degrees) will
peak later today and hold through tonight before briefly
diminishing late Tuesday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police Criminal Investigations Division is still looking for 20-year-old Hana Lewis with no luck so far. The father from Aiea has been missing for more than three weeks now.
Emilia Emilio, mother of Lewis's daughter, said Lewis's last-known location was in Waianae back on June 2. Family members found a record of him using an ATM at a Hele gas station that Friday, and nothing since.
The family reported him missing on June 6 after four full days of no contact.
“His adoptive parents and my parents were searching around where he works and nothing has come up. We very recently found out about the bank stuff,” said Emilio.
Emilio shares a 1-year-old daughter with Hana and said he is a very involved father in their daughter's life. She added that she and Hana are co-parenting and were on good terms before his disappearance. She believes foul play is involved.
“We talked on June 2 and made plans with our daughter for the next week. There was no response after that day from him to anyone. He wasn’t answering the phone and it’s been off for a couple days now,” said Emilio.
CID confirmed there are no leads or updates on the case.
Hana Lewis is described ass being 6'0" tall. He has a tattoo on each hand saying “mana feast.” Family members believe he may be in Aiea, where he is currently living, or in Kalihi or Waianae, where he has family members. If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call Honolulu Police.