Missing child found in Hilo | UPDATE By KITV Web Staff Nov 15, 2022 Nov 15, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago

UPDATE 5:45 p.m. Kainoha Nowell has been found safe in Hilo, according to Big Island police. 

--ORIGINAL STORY

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police are seeking the public's help in locating missing child Kainoha Nowell. Nowell, 10, was last seen at the 100 block of West Lanikaula Street in Hilo on Tuesday, November 15 at 11:30 a.m.

He is 4'4", 70 lbs., black hair and brown eyes, wearing a white/grey jacket, shorts, and brown slippers. Nowell was initially reported as a runaway but due to his age, he is considered a missing endangered child.

Anyone with information about Nowell's whereabouts should call 911 or contact police at 808-935-3311.