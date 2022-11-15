Missing child alert issued for 10-year-old last seen in Hilo By KITV Web Staff Nov 15, 2022 Nov 15, 2022 Updated 27 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy: Hawaii Island Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police are seeking the public's help in locating missing child Kainoha Nowell. Nowell, 10, was last seen at the 100 block of West Lanikaula Street in Hilo on Tuesday, November 15 at 11:30 a.m.He is 4'4", 70 lbs., black hair and brown eyes, wearing a white/grey jacket, shorts, and brown slippers. Nowell was initially reported as a runaway but due to his age, he is considered a missing endangered child.Anyone with information about Nowell's whereabouts should call 911 or contact police at 808-935-3311. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News Local Germany to return ancestral remains to Hawaii from museums Updated Feb 7, 2022 Local Father's Day Weather: Partly cloudy with windward and mauka showers Updated Jun 19, 2022 Local Honolulu’s new head of Homeland Security Investigations says financial crimes, cyber crimes his priority Updated Nov 18, 2021 Local Anxiety and uncertainty grow after basketball star Brittney Griner's arrest in Russia Mar 8, 2022 Local Billionaire Larry Ellison's company to extend Lanai airport runway Updated Jun 7, 2022 Local City and County of Honolulu shares what's open and closed on Election Day Updated Nov 2, 2022 Recommended for you