Missing child alert issued for 10-year-old last seen in Hilo

Kainoha Nowell
Courtesy: Hawaii Island Police Department

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police are seeking the public's help in locating missing child Kainoha Nowell. 

Nowell, 10, was last seen at the 100 block of West Lanikaula Street in Hilo on Tuesday, November 15 at 11:30 a.m.

