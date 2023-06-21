Missing 72-year-old Hilo man found safe | UPDATE

SPJ Intern
UPDATE 4:48 p.m.
Hawaii Police located the missing Hilo man Jesus Sanchez, 72, in good health at 4:43 p.m. today.
ORIGINAL
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Police are looking for a 72-year-old man has been missing for a month in Hilo.
Jesus Sanchez was last seen May 7 on Ululani St. Because of his age, Sanchez is considered endangered and "at risk."
He is described to have brown eyes and black hair, 5 feet 9 inches and is around 160 pounds.
If you have any information call 911 or contact police dispatch at 808-935-3311.
