Missing 62-year-old Waialae woman found safe | UPDATE

  • Updated
  • 0
62-year-old Elizabeth "Liz" Fahey was last seen wearing an orange and white tie-dyed dress with a long-sleeved gray hoodie.  She was not wearing any shoes.  

 Gordon Fahey

UPDATE 4/25: 

Elizabeth Fahey was found safe Sunday evening.  She was taken to Queen's Medical Center for overnight observation.  She is expected to go home Monday morning.  

Her husband, Gordon, thanks the public for their help in locating her. 

----

Original:

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Hawaii Kai man is asking for help from the public in looking for his wife after she wandered off from their Waialae Avenue home Saturday evening.  

62-year-old Elizabeth "Liz" Fahey was last seen wearing an orange and white tie-dyed dress with a long-sleeved gray hoodie.  She was not wearing any shoes.  

Missing from Waialae area: Elizabeth Fahey

Elizabeth 'Liz" Fahey suffers from dementia after a severe traumatic brain injury. 

Her husband, Gordon, says he came home from work after 9 p.m. and found Liz missing.  She suffers from dementia after a severe traumatic brain injury.  

He reviewed home security cameras and discovered Liz left the front door at about 6:30 p.m.  She has not been seen or heard from since.  

She is described as 5'2" tall, 110 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes.  

A missing person's report has been filed with the Honolulu Police Department.  If you see Liz, you are asked to call 9-1-1.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

