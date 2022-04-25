Missing 62-year-old Waialae woman found safe | UPDATE By Sunshine Kuhia Smith Sunshine Kuhia Smith Assignment Editor/Digital Producer Author email Apr 25, 2022 Apr 25, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 62-year-old Elizabeth "Liz" Fahey was last seen wearing an orange and white tie-dyed dress with a long-sleeved gray hoodie. She was not wearing any shoes. Gordon Fahey Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save UPDATE 4/25: Elizabeth Fahey was found safe Sunday evening. She was taken to Queen's Medical Center for overnight observation. She is expected to go home Monday morning. Her husband, Gordon, thanks the public for their help in locating her. ----Original:HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Hawaii Kai man is asking for help from the public in looking for his wife after she wandered off from their Waialae Avenue home Saturday evening. 62-year-old Elizabeth "Liz" Fahey was last seen wearing an orange and white tie-dyed dress with a long-sleeved gray hoodie. She was not wearing any shoes. Elizabeth 'Liz" Fahey suffers from dementia after a severe traumatic brain injury. Gordon Fahey Her husband, Gordon, says he came home from work after 9 p.m. and found Liz missing. She suffers from dementia after a severe traumatic brain injury. He reviewed home security cameras and discovered Liz left the front door at about 6:30 p.m. She has not been seen or heard from since. She is described as 5'2" tall, 110 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes. A missing person's report has been filed with the Honolulu Police Department. If you see Liz, you are asked to call 9-1-1. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sunshine Kuhia Smith Assignment Editor/Digital Producer Author email Follow Sunshine Kuhia Smith Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News COVID-19 Department of Health hopes COVID-19 hotline can help contact tracers Updated Feb 3, 2022 Crime & Courts Woman in critical condition after leaping from car in Hilo, police say Updated Mar 21, 2022 Local Man who was pinned under vehicle in Aiea dies from injuries, police say Updated Nov 21, 2021 Local Paddlers rescued from swamped canoes off Black Point Updated Apr 17, 2022 Local Tuesday Weather: Light to moderate winds, scattered showers, surf on the rise Updated Mar 29, 2022 Local Challenger explosion killed Hawaiʻi astronaut 36 years ago Updated Jan 28, 2022 Recommended for you