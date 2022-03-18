Missing 2-year-old pulled from water off Maili Beach Park in critical condition By Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Digital Content Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Mar 18, 2022 Mar 18, 2022 Updated 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Honolulu Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save UPDATE: The toddler who went missing at Maili Beach Park Friday evening was pulled from the water in critical condition.According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS), 2-year-old Quincy Menasse was found in the ocean just before 7 p.m. Lifeguards brought Quincy to shore via Jet Ski where CPR was performed.EMS then transported the toddler to the hospital in critical condition.This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more details.---HONOLULU (KITV4) – Honolulu police are searching for a toddler who went missing from Maili Beach Park just before 5 p.m. HPD CrimeStoppers identified the toddler as 2-year-old Quincy Menasse.According to the boy's family, Quincy was last seen at Maili Beach Park at approximately 4:50 p.m. when the family noticed he was not in their tent.Quincy is described as being 2’ tall and weighs around 30 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt and blue shorts.Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Crimestoppers Clothing Sport Shorts Help Old Boy Hpd Eye Hair Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Digital Content Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Follow Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Patient who received genetically modified pig heart in groundbreaking transplant surgery dies Mar 9, 2022 Local A woman was killed and nine officers injured in Phoenix shooting. In all, 15 US officers were shot in the last 24 hours Updated Feb 11, 2022 Local Aloha Friday Weather: March 18, 2022 1 hr ago Crime & Courts CrimeStoppers: Arthur Birano has been captured and arrested Updated Dec 7, 2021 Show Honolulu City Council proposes to quiet down Waikiki street performers Updated Nov 23, 2021 Local Fourth and final accuser in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial takes the stand Dec 10, 2021 Recommended for you