Missing 2-year-old pulled from water off Maili Beach Park in critical condition

  • Updated
  • 0
Quincy Menasse
Honolulu Police Department

UPDATE: The toddler who went missing at Maili Beach Park Friday evening was pulled from the water in critical condition.

According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS), 2-year-old Quincy Menasse was found in the ocean just before 7 p.m. Lifeguards brought Quincy to shore via Jet Ski where CPR was performed.

EMS then transported the toddler to the hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more details.

---

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Honolulu police are searching for a toddler who went missing from Maili Beach Park just before 5 p.m. 

HPD CrimeStoppers identified the toddler as 2-year-old Quincy Menasse.

According to the boy's family, Quincy was last seen at Maili Beach Park at approximately 4:50 p.m. when the family noticed he was not in their tent.

Quincy is described as being 2’ tall and weighs around 30 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

