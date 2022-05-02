Missing 19-year-old Hilo woman found safe | UPDATE

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 kt. Up to 30 kt over the
Alenuihaha Channel. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Big Island police say they have safely located 19-year-old Ysabel Torres.
Torres was found in good health in Puna, HPD announced. Authorities did not say where or how Torres was found.
No other information was released.
Original:
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police on the Big Island are looking for a 19-year-old woman missing since Thursday, April 28.
Hawaii Island police say Ysabel Torres was last seen around 10 p.m. on April 28 on Haili Street in Hilo. Police say Torres considered to be at risk, and may be traveling in a silver 2018 Toyota C-HR with Hawaii license plate ZFN703.
She may be in the Hawaii Paradise Park area of Puna, police said. Authorities did not say why they consider her at risk.
Torres is described as being 5’01” tall and weighs approximately 119 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. A clothing description was not given.
Anyone with information about Torres’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Big Island police dispatch at 808-935-3311.
