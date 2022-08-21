Miss Maui Nui pageant grows, in person after 3 years

PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - The Miss Maui Nui Preliminary Pageant takes place on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College.
It has been three years since the pageant has been in person.
The newly crowned titleholders will represent Maui Nui at the Miss Hawaiʻi USA and Hawaiʻi Teen USA State Pageant in December. This program is a feeder program to Miss USA and Miss Universe.
General admission tickets are $45 each and are now on sale through EventBrite. Livestream tickets are also $45 and will be available in early August.
Live performances feature DanceKlub and a fashion show from the local brand, Pulelehua Maui.
Those interested in supporting the growing program are invited to become an official sponsor, purchase an event ticket, or make a monetary donation. All donations made go directly toward production costs and expenses, creating workshops for wāhine participants, and fund various community initiatives.
To contact Lindsay about opportunities for the titleholders to volunteer in the community or to hire them for your event, you can email her at mauiusaprelim@gmail.com.
Weekend Meteorologist and Maui County correspondent
Malika has been at KITV since July 2020. She graduated from the University of Hawaii and attended Mississippi State University for her certification in Broadcast Meteorology. Malika started her career in the Hawaii news industry in 2007.