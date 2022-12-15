 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM HST EARLY THIS
MORNING FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.

* WHEN...Until 145 AM HST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1202 AM HST, radar indicated heavy rain continuing to move
over western portions of Oahu at a rate of around 1 to 2
inches per hour. Area stream gages, such as Honouliuli
Stream, are rising in response to this rainfall.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Schofield Barracks, Wheeler Field, Haleiwa, Waipahu,
Makakilo, Pearl City, Kapolei, Barbers Point, Whitmore
Village, and Lualualei.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.

&&

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 145 AM HST if flooding;
persists.

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 7 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Windward Waters.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 6 AM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Miss Hawaii makes top 10 in Miss America pageant; Miss Wisconsin wins crown

  • Updated
  • 0

MONTVILLE, Connecticut (KITV4) -- Miss Hawaii 2022, Lauren Teruya, placed in the Top 10 during the Miss America competition on Thursday at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut. 

Lauren competed in the red carpet/evening gown, on-stage question, and talent portion of the show. 

The 2023 Miss America Pageant is underway, with 51 women competing in the nation's oldest women's competition. Lauren Teruya, who will be representing Hawaii in the competition, joined Good Morning Hawaii to talk about her preparations.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred