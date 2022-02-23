 Skip to main content
Military families file claims against the Navy alleging illness from tainted water

  • Updated
  • 0
Sink water

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Severe health effects continue for some military families affected by the Red Hill water crisis. And they are trying to remediate the situation.

Ariana Wyatt's only daughter, Indy Rose, was diagnosed late 2021 with a thyroid condition at age three.

"My daughter was a healthy, happy child before we got here," she said. "It was a trigger -- an environmental trigger -- that has caused her which in this case would be the water," Wyatt said.

Wyatt, who also developed unexplained kidney problems after using the water on Hickam Air Force Base, said she's afraid of the long-term health effects.

"That's terrifying," Wyatt said. "Her doctor at one point had said to me, 'You know, like in five years this could be a situation where it's like thyroid cancer.' You can't, as a mom, like hearing that for your child. That's devastating. It's devastating that we don't know what the future holds for our children," Wyatt said.

Daisy Stickney's family of six living in Aliamanu Military Reservation is also dealing with severe health issues. She said her 16-year-old daughter had her first seizure in November and on Feb. 22 was unresponsive for more than an hour.

"I mean, the situation is dire for my daughter," Stickney said. "We aren't getting the care we need. We aren't getting the referrals put through fast enough. And my daughter's life is at risk. I almost watched my daughter die on her bedroom floor yesterday," Stickney said.

More than a dozen people -- including the mothers -- have filed claims against the Navy seeking medical monitoring for the rest of their lives by private providers of their choice. The group is offering the military a chance to resolve the issues before filing a federal lawsuit.

"Some people who've experienced seizures, or miscarriage or heart disease, right, there are some claims that are going to be even worse than others," said their attorney Kristina Baehr of Just Well Law. "Everyone was harmed by the negligence of the United States and we will not truly know what the extent of that harm is for many years."

A Navy spokesman said the priority is "keeping all who use our water safe and healthy."

He added the military is offering medical screening to active duty service members and their families, as well as contract civilians exposed to the contaminated water.

The Department of Defense also has an incident registry to respond to the health concerns of servicemembers, civilians and their dependents, according to the Navy.

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

