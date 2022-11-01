 Skip to main content
Military announces plans, 2027 closure date for Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility

  • Updated
Red Hill above ground

An above-ground fuel storage tanks stands at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. The U.S. military says it's ready to begin draining fuel from three pipelines as part of an initial step toward closing a World War II-era fuel storage facility that leaked petroleum into Pearl Harbor's tap water last year. 

The military put out a timeline and details for the shut down of the Navy's Red Hill Fuel Storage Facility.

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (KITV) -- The military put out a timeline and details for the shutdown of the Navy's Red Hill Fuel Storage Facility.

Under the new plan, the facility is expected to close by August of 2027. But the Navy doesn't plan on taking out the storage tanks. The closure plan had 3 options: fill the storage tanks, remove the storage tanks, or leave the storage tanks in place. They choose to go with the 3rd choice.

Reporter/MMJ

Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.

