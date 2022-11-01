Military announces plans, 2027 closure date for Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility

An above-ground fuel storage tanks stands at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. The U.S. military says it's ready to begin draining fuel from three pipelines as part of an initial step toward closing a World War II-era fuel storage facility that leaked petroleum into Pearl Harbor's tap water last year.
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (KITV) -- The military put out a timeline and details for the shutdown of the Navy's Red Hill Fuel Storage Facility.
Under the new plan, the facility is expected to close by August of 2027. But the Navy doesn't plan on taking out the storage tanks. The closure plan had 3 options: fill the storage tanks, remove the storage tanks, or leave the storage tanks in place. They choose to go with the 3rd choice.
“The option of removing the tanks, puts at risk the environment, the people, and the constructability of the entity there. We think it is our responsibility to the community to recommend the safest way forward. That is leaving the tanks in place,” said Assistant Secretary of the Navy Energy, Installations, and Environment Meredith Burger at a press conference on Tuesday.
She was joined by several members of the military as they laid of the future of the Red Hill Storage Facility. “Over the course of the last 3 months we have walked the pipelines and facility with the EPA to make sure we looked for cracks in the concrete and other issues that may cause a problem,” said Joint Base Pearl Harbor Commander Capt. Cameron J. Geertsema.
The closure plan put out by the military details cleaning and removing sludge from the facility, followed by leaving the 20 underground tanks and surge tanks right where they are. The belief is the facility can be used for a positive non-fuel purpose.
The additional obstacle remains however on what to do with soil contaminated by previous fuel spills. Out of 20,000 gallons of fuel spilt, the locations of 4,000 gallons of fuel spills are still unaccounted for.
“What we're doing is working with architectural firms on soil vapor extraction, geothermal, and air entrainment. Chemical injections if you will There are technologies out there,” said Commander Captain Geertsema.
The military admits that they are not sure of the toxicity level that would be created by leaving those tanks in place. But when they hire a private firm to take care of the closure, that they'll know more when that happens.
