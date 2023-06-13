Mililani clinic offers mental health support for veterans and service members

Men's Mental Health Month is underway and serves as a platform to openly discuss and tackle the unique challenges faced by our male veterans.
At the Cohen Veteran’s Clinic in Mililani, Joe Hurtado is the supervising clinician and is a veteran from the marine corps. He knows firsthand how veterans often carry the weight of their experiences into their personal lives. And for some, it is a stigma to talk about their problems. Hurtado says, only one out of ten veterans seek mental health treatment.
Joe Hurtado, Cohen Veteran’s Clinic – Supervising Clinician says, “We are taught to be resilient, strong, to get through things -- and a lot of times that becomes a stigma and we’re having mental health problems. “
Hurtado says, veterans often carry the weight of their experiences into their personal lives, especially during deployment.
“I know the stresses they go through going through deployment it’s very stressful it changes dynamics in the family," says Hurtado. "So having someone to talk to prior to leaving as well as to before they come back because things change in the family and that causes a lot of stress."
There are more than 200,000 people in the military community across Hawaii. The need for mental health support is dire. The team at the Cohen Clinic at Child & Family Service works to make therapy services more accessible to the military community - from active duty service members to veterans and their family members.
On Thursday, June 15th, Governor Josh Green, M.D. will be visiting the Mililani clinic to discuss the challenges facing Hawaii’s veteran and military communities and the importance of resources in support of their mental health.
Veterans have made immense sacrifices for our country. And the Cohen Clinic is providing a safe and inclusive space for veterans, service members and their families - to connect and heal.
Veterans in need mental health services should click here.
