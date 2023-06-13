 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mililani clinic offers mental health support for veterans and service members

  • Updated
  • 0
Mililani Mental Health Clinic Helps Veterans, Service Members and Their Families

Men's Mental Health Month is underway and serves as a platform to openly discuss and tackle the unique challenges faced by our male veterans.

At the Cohen Veteran’s Clinic in Mililani, Joe Hurtado is the supervising clinician and is a veteran from the marine corps. He knows firsthand how veterans often carry the weight of their experiences into their personal lives. And for some, it is a stigma to talk about their problems. Hurtado says, only one out of ten veterans seek mental health treatment.

It serves as a platform to openly discuss and tackle the unique challenges men face in general, but especially our veterans.

HONOLULU, HAWAII (KITV4)--  Men's Mental Health Month is underway and serves as a platform to openly discuss and tackle the unique challenges faced by our male veterans.

At the Cohen Veteran’s Clinic in Mililani, Joe Hurtado is the supervising clinician and is a veteran from the marine corps. He knows firsthand how veterans often carry the weight of their experiences into their personal lives. And for some, it is a stigma to talk about their problems. Hurtado says, only one out of ten veterans seek mental health treatment.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to Cyip@kitv.com

Tags

News Anchor/Reporter

Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred