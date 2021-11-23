MFD contains brush fire in the Makawao area BY: KITV4 WEB STAFF Nov 23, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email MFD Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MAUI (KITV4) - The Maui Fire Department (MFD) responded to a heavy brush fire in the Makawao area on Tuesday afternoon.The emergency call came in at around 1:42 PM, when fire crews arrived on the scene they found a fire in the heavy brush.The brush area was difficult to access therefore air assets were called to support the ground units. So far, 2 acres of the brush have burned. The fire was contained at 3:54 PM, fire crews have remained on the scene and are conducting mop-up operations.The fire is expected to be 100% extinguished by nightfall. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fire Crew Emergency Call Area Makawao Brush Fire Brush Asset Mfd More From KITV Local Kauai woman bitten by shark off Mala Wharf in Lahaina Updated Nov 8, 2021 Local Hawaii's unemployment rate drops to 6.3% in October Updated Nov 18, 2021 Local Rescued monk seal dies after 5-week battle with parasitic disease spread in cat feces Updated Nov 22, 2021 Medicine 4 new COVID-related deaths, 218 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Updated Nov 20, 2021 Local VASH gets ready for unprepared visitors expected to fly to Hawaii during holidays Nov 1, 2021 Top-stories Oahu egg farm hopes to inspire more farmers to be sustainable Updated Nov 15, 2021 Recommended for you