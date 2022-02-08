MFD calls off search for missing Maui man Joseph Wyatt BY: KITV4 WEB STAFF Feb 8, 2022 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email His family says they're strategizing what to do next, and ask that the public keep an eye out. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MAUI (KITV4) - The family of a missing Maui man tells KITV4 they're holding on to hope after firefighters called off their search Tuesday night. 37-year-old Joseph "Joey Wyatt was reported missing on Saturday after he and his dog "Mana" never returned home from a camping trip near Nakalele Point.Volunteers are helping in the search efforts.His family says they're strategizing what to do next, and ask that the public keep an eye out.Anyone with information on Wyatt's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Maui Police Department at 808-244-6400.The family has also created a Facebook page for update and information, click here. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Joey Wyatt Internet Facebook Kitv4 Search Joseph Page Maui More From KITV 4 Island News Local 30-year-old from New Jersey rescued, airlifted off Lanikai Pillbox trail Updated Jan 31, 2022 Local Sudan's Prime Minister resigns amid violent anti-coup protests that have left at least 57 people dead Jan 2, 2022 Local BWS shuts down Aiea well after confirmed contamination at Navy's Aiea-Halawa Shaft Updated Dec 9, 2021 Local HPD officer hit by SUV while directing traffic in Kalihi area Updated Jan 19, 2022 Medicine 4 new COVID-related death, 2,710 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Updated Jan 1, 2022 News Cyber security expert talks how to stay safe after recent Oahu breaches Updated Dec 18, 2021 Recommended for you