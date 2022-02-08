 Skip to main content

MFD calls off search for missing Maui man Joseph Wyatt

  • 0

His family says they're strategizing what to do next, and ask that the public keep an eye out.

MAUI (KITV4) - The family of a missing Maui man tells KITV4 they're holding on to hope after firefighters called off their search Tuesday night.

 37-year-old Joseph "Joey Wyatt was reported missing on Saturday after he and his dog "Mana" never returned home from a camping trip near Nakalele Point.

Volunteers are helping in the search efforts.

Anyone with information on Wyatt's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Maui Police Department at 808-244-6400.

The family has also created a Facebook page for update and information, click here.

Tags

