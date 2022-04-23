Merrie Monarch parade returns to the streets of Hilo after a two-year hiatus

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
After a two-year hiatus prompted by the pandemic, the Merrie Monarch Parade made its way back to the streets of Hilo on Saturday.
Throngs of people began lining the streets early, reserving the perfect spot to watch the traditional event coinciding with the Merrie Monarch Hula Festival.
The excitement was felt through the smiles and laughter from everyone.
"It's so awesome. Today is a beautiful day and look at the turn out! I can't wait to watch the parade, you can feel the warmth and energy from the island," said Lisa Merritt, a Lihue resident attending the festival to watch her niece dance with her halau.
"The last time I was here was 44 years ago when I myself was dancing in the Merrie Monarch so this is really exciting for me."
Some were so moved by the moment, it brought them to tears.
"I think we all missed this. I'm sorry, I'm getting very emotional. It's just so nice to see Hilo come alive again and we couldn't ask for better weather," said Liane Garrett, president of Ahanui Kaahumanu Helu Ekolu, a Hawaiian group who honors the legacy of Queen Kaahumanu.