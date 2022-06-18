Mental health experts say LGBTQ+ students face the highest amount of bullying

HONOLULU (KITV4) - This pride month mental health experts want community members to know how prevalent bullying is towards children who are LGBTQ.
“The LGBTQ+ community is often just really stereotyped and discriminated against. People think they have mental health issues because they’re gay or confused but the research shows it’s because of the discrimination or rejection they receive from parents, schools and so on,” said Haylin Dennison, licensed clinical therapist.
Dennison said giving a student a therapist or mentor, especially someone in the LGBTQ community, decreases the risk of suicide by 40%.
She said the pandemic increased depression and anxiety in children while making resources less accessible.
Officials at UH Manoa said more than 12% of students identify with the LGBTQ community and they have a growing non-binary population.
“People unknowingly turn a blind eye to harassment with the belief that boys will be boys or she’s just a part of the mean girls. However, that exacerbates the problem and validates it. It sends a negative message to our young people that harassment is OK and that we’re not here for them as educators,” said Camaron Miyamota, director of LGBTQ Center at UH Manoa.
Experts said transgender students skip school four times more often than other students and gay/lesbian students skip school twice as much.
“We can’t continue with a situation where students feel it’s safer for them to be out of school than in school. Schools are also meant to serve as safe places for students. This issue is much deeper than many understand,” said Miyamota.
An estimated 3,200 students are involved in the LGBTQ center at UH Manoa. They added the way to fight bullying is to take it more seriously. They said they are working with community leaders to provide more education – as well as work on stricter protocols.