 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Memorial services announced for Hawaii's last princess Abigail Kawānanakoa

  • Updated
  • 0
Abigail Kawananakoa

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2019, file photo, Native Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa poses outside a Honolulu courthouse. A court hearing Tuesday, July 21, 2020, to determine who will serve as conservator for a 94-year-old Native Hawaiian heiress whose $215-million fortune is tied up in a bitter legal battle after she suffered a stroke. (AP Photo/Jennifer Sinco Kelleher, File)

 Jennifer Sinco Kelleher

The family of Hawaii's last princess, Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa, has announced her memorial services.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The family of Hawaii's last princess, Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa, has announced her memorial services.

Princess Kawānanakoa will lie in state starting Jan. 22 in Iolani Palace.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred