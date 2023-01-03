Memorial services announced for Hawaii's last princess Abigail Kawānanakoa

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2019, file photo, Native Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa poses outside a Honolulu courthouse. A court hearing Tuesday, July 21, 2020, to determine who will serve as conservator for a 94-year-old Native Hawaiian heiress whose $215-million fortune is tied up in a bitter legal battle after she suffered a stroke. (AP Photo/Jennifer Sinco Kelleher, File)
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The family of Hawaii's last princess, Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa, has announced her memorial services.
Princess Kawānanakoa will lie in state starting Jan. 22 in Iolani Palace.
The public can visit her from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Princess Kawānanakoa's private funeral services will be on Monday, Jan. 23 Mauna Ala.
Princess Abigail was a distinguished member of the Royal Family of Hawaii, which has very close family ties to Hawaii's last two reigning monarchs -- King Kalakaua and Queen Liliuokulani
The princess died on Dec. 11 at the age of 96. A news release later said she died peacefully in her Honolulu home with her wife, Veronica Gail Kawānanakoa, at her side.
Kawānanakoa held no formal title but was a living reminder of Hawaii’s monarchy and a symbol of Hawaiian national identity that endured after the kingdom was overthrown by American businessmen in 1893.