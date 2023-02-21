 Skip to main content
Memorial ride for Zach Manago, ‘Zach’s Ride for Safe Streets,’ returns March 4

  Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The Hawaii Bicycling League is hosting the 2023 Zach’s Ride for Safe Streets in an effort to bring awareness of bike safety for both drivers and bikers.

The event honors Zachary Manago, a graduate of Moanalua High School, who was killed at the age of 18 in Dec. 2010. Manago, an avid cyclist, was struck from behind by a car as he rode his bike with a group of his friends. The driver fled the scene.

Hawaii Bicycling League event picture

Robert Kekaula Fellow

Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.

An error occurred