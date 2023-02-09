Memorial held at Kakaako Waterfront on 22nd anniversary of Ehime Maru tragedy

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING FOR MOST OF
OAHU...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING OVER THE
KOHALA MOUNTAINS AND WAIMEA AREA ON THE BIG ISLAND...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING FOR MOST LOWER
ELEVATION AREAS...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING FOR THE SUMMITS
OF MAUNA KEA MAUNA LOA AND HALEAKALA...
.Strong high pressure northeast of the state will produce locally
damaging trade winds over and downwind of island terrain through
Satuday morning. Wind speeds will trend slowly lower into the
breezy range for most areas through the weekend.
...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the High Wind Warning time period, east winds 30 to
40 mph with localized gusts over 60 mph. For the Wind Advisory
time period, east winds 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts over
50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Most areas on Oahu.
* WHEN...The High Wind Warning in effect until 6 PM HST this
evening. The Wind Advisory in effect from 6 PM this evening
until 6 AM HST Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines and
damage roofs. Power outages are possible. Driving will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Strong winds may lead to property damage. Hazardous driving
conditions due to powerful cross winds will pose a serious risk
for drivers, especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles. Loose outdoor items should be brought inside or secured
properly.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County
Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Strong gusts of wind interrupted an annual memorial ceremony for the nine people whose lives were cut short more than two decades ago aboard the Ehime Maru.
It's the 22nd anniversary of the tragedy at sea when a Navy submarine smashed into the Uwajima Fisheries High School training ship off the coast of Oahu -- killing four students, two teachers and three crew members.
"It's really fitting that we have this strong wind around us today," Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke. "It still feels like there's still anger, there's sadness, but it has a little bit of a cleansing effect."
While none of the families of the victims were able to be here because of the pandemic -- dozens of others representing Japan and Hawaii came together for a moment of silence at 1:43 p.m. -- the exact time the USS Greeneville struck the Ehime Maru, sinking it within minutes.
The ceremony held at a memorial built at Kakaako Waterfront Park was not only a reminder of the accident, but the deep ties between two nations made stronger after the tragedy.
"All this stemmed from the tragedy, but today Ehime prefecture and the state of Hawaii enjoy a wonderful friendship," said Reyna Kaneko, president of the Ehime Maru Memorial Association. "Hawaii has a very special relationship with Japan so this is our way of showing aloha."
An aloha that transcends time.
"The tragedy is a sorrowful and important part of our history that we must never forget," Luke added.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.