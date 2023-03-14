Memorial goes up for alleged victim found in burning car By KITV Web Staff Mar 14, 2023 Mar 14, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Loved ones created a memorial in honor of a woman -- who's body was found yesterday in a burned out vehicle in Mililani. MILILANI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Loved ones created a memorial in honor of a woman who's body was allegedly found yesterday in a burned out vehicle in Mililani.Balloons and flowers cover the fence of Mililani High School's parking lot. Photos of the victim were placed there as well. 1:15+2 Body found inside burned car in Mililani High School parking lotThe Medical Examiner's office has not yet released the official identification of the victim.According to Honolulu Police, the 25-year-old man arrested in connection to the alleged murder still remains in custody Tuesday pending charges. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Honolulu Police Mililani Hawaii Mililani High School More From KITV 4 Island News Local Chick-Fil-A celebrates Oahu grand opening Thursday at Ala Moana Center Updated Oct 28, 2022 Local Quiet hurricane season could mean wetter winter Updated Feb 15, 2023 Classifieds Need a job? Hawaii businesses seek to hire hundreds of employees ahead of summer season Updated Jun 14, 2022 Local California woman in critical condition after snorkeling accident at Kaiona Beach Updated Nov 23, 2022 Business Moped thefts on the rise in Hawaii Updated Mar 31, 2022 Local Weather anchor Malika Dudley welcomes new addition to her family (and ours) Updated Oct 8, 2022 Recommended for you