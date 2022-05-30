Memorial Day Weather: Trade winds gradually increase with brief showers; surf on the way up

HONOLULU (KITV4) - A mix of sun and clouds for Memorial Day Monday with brief isolated showers. Highs 83 to 88. Trade winds will be light from 5 to 15 mph allowing for afternoon sea breezes to fill in.
Tonight, partly cloudy with isolated windward and mauka...showers This evening...Then scattered showers after midnight. Lows 66 to 71. Trade winds increasing to 10 to 20 mph.
A surface ridge will lift north of the area later today and tonight, which will cause the trade winds to gradually strengthen. The trades are expected to become locally breezy from Tuesday through mid-week. The atmosphere will also become stable and dry this week, so expect some low clouds and brief showers over windward and mauka areas, mainly late at night and during the early morning hours. The trade winds may weaken slightly heading into next weekend.
The next south swell will fill into the region later this afternoon and evening, likely exceeding High Surf Advisory levels from Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon with south swell heights peaking around 4 to 4.5 feet with an 18 to 20 second period. This south swell energy will slowly fade into near to below normal background summer season levels from Thursday through the upcoming weekend.
A medium period northwest swell will slowly decline through the week and flatten out by Thursday. A small, medium period north swell may fill in on Friday with a slight bump to surf heights along north facing shores. Surf heights along west and east facing shores will increase over the next three days as the incoming long period south swell energy wraps around each island. Surf heights for these shores will fade from Thursday onward as the south swell diminishes to background levels.