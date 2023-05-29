Memorial Day ceremony held at Schofield Barracks to honor Gold Star families

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- In central Oahu, military personnel held a smaller gathering for fallen veterans this Memorial Day. At Schofield Barracks, members of the military and their families honored the men and women who lost their lives during their time in service.
In addition to keeping their legacy alive, these families want people to remember the history behind this three day weekend.
“Most people think about picnics and barbecues but they should think about this first. Without these fallen heroes, there would be no opportunity for these picnics," said James “Ace” Kaleohano, a member of the Purple Heart Foundation.
A Gold Star family member who lost her son in a plane crash in Afghanistan said she also wants to see more people honoring falling veterans.
"I’m always trying to spread information and remembering our fallen. My son left two children behind and it’s nice to see his legacy grow in that way," said Karen Tao.
The Cub Scouts came early before the ceremony began and made sure a small American flag sat next to every headstone. Service members and families put down a few wreaths followed by raising the American flag.
“It’s not so whether or not you participate in a formal event or if you’re with your family. It’s about to a chance to remember those who served, even if you don’t have a family or friend that served. Take a moment of quiet reflection for those that chose to serve and died," said Col. Steve McGunegle, Commander U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii.
McGunegle said a lot of effort was put into this special ceremony to make it meaningful and personal for the members of the military and their families.