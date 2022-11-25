Members needed for advisory committee on Waipio Valley emergency road closure

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt today will be diminishing
through Saturday. However, a large northeast swell will build
tonight and Saturday, maintaining seas well above 10 feet into
Sunday.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
County to start improvements to Waipi'o Valley Road in the spring. This is at the top of the road at the "Kupuna Checkpoint" manned by community group Protect Waipi'o Valley.
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island Mayor Mitch Roth announced the need for community members to form an advisory committee for Waipio Valley's Emergency Road Closure to address concerns and find possible solutions to safety and access issues.
The committee, according to Roth’s office, will be made up of 13 people who represent different community sectors. The group will discuss options for how the road can be used during the emergency road closure period and beyond, and then submit those ideas to the mayor.
Public representation will include two people from the farming community, two from the ocean community, two from the tourism community, one from the Waipio kupuna community, one from the lineal descendant community, one from Kamehameha Schools, one from Bishop Museum, one from the Department of Land and Natural Resources, one practitioner from the area, and a student age 18 and under from the area.
Four county representatives will also be involved, including one from the mayor’s office, one from the Public Works Department, one from the corporation counsel, and one from the county council.
Anyone interested in being a part of the committee should contact Hawaii County Public Information Officer Cyrus Johnasen at cyrus.johnasen@hawaiicounty.gov for more information and to apply. The deadline to apply is Friday, Dec. 9, at 11:59 pm.
Mayor Roth issued the following statement on the formation of the advisory committee:
"With safety as the guiding consideration, our goal is to move forward in a way that respectfully engages the various stakeholders and seeks meaningful agreement amongst the engaged parties. There is undoubtedly a lot of aloha for the valley, and we need to find a balance that respects that aloha while ensuring the safety of those who traverse the roadway. We realize that short-term access to the County roadway is not a long-term solution for valley access, but we do hope to contribute to the efforts of the long-term management steering committee."
On Feb. 25, 2022, Roth issued an emergency proclamation to close the road to pedestrians and most vehicles for safety reasons. Then, a group called MaKa, or Malama i ke kai 'o Waipi'o, said the order violated their cultural and public access rights, and sued the county.
On Sept. 19, the county reopened the road to residents, county-permitted tour company operators, and cultural practitioners, if they drove a 4-wheel drive vehicle.
Hawaii County leaders held a town meeting on Oct. 26 to explain the work that needs to be done to fix the road. The plan is to start the improvement in the spring 2023, at an estimated cost of $6 million. The work would take three years, officials said.
On Friday. Hawaii County shared plans to fix a controversial North Hawaii road into a culturally significant valley. Officials estimate it will take millions of dollars to patch up the erosion and secure the rockfall risks on Waipio Valley Road. But some say access to the ancient lands is priceless.