Members needed for advisory committee on Waipio Valley emergency road closure

  Updated
Waipio Valley Road

County to start improvements to Waipi'o Valley Road in the spring. This is at the top of the road at the "Kupuna Checkpoint" manned by community group Protect Waipi'o Valley.

 By Diane Ako

HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island Mayor Mitch Roth announced the need for community members to form an advisory committee for Waipio Valley's Emergency Road Closure to address concerns and find possible solutions to safety and access issues.

The committee, according to Roth’s office, will be made up of 13 people who represent different community sectors. The group will discuss options for how the road can be used during the emergency road closure period and beyond, and then submit those ideas to the mayor.

County to start improvements to Waipi'o Valley Road in the spring

On Friday. Hawaii County shared plans to fix a controversial North Hawaii road into a culturally significant valley. Officials estimate it will take millions of dollars to patch up the erosion and secure the rockfall risks on Waipio Valley Road. But some say access to the ancient lands is priceless.

An error occurred