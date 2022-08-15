Melatonin overdoses in kids up 530% over past decade, according to study

Melatonin overdoses in children are up 530% over the past decade, according to a new health study. That national study revealed the majority of those serious cases coming from unintentional or accidental ingestions in children under the age of 5.
Melatonin is a supplement sleep aid that can be purchased over the counter at any drug store. And doctors equate the timing of these increased overdoses to higher levels stress and irregular sleep patterns brought on during the COVID-19 pandemic.
That national study also showed a spike in the quantities of melatonin purchased during that time.
So, when these cases started going up, doctors and scientists teamed up to take a closer look at the supplement and the findings they said were very indicative of what we've been seeing.
“When they looked at 30 melatonin products that they just got off the drug shelves almost all of them didn't match the amount that was in there that was written on the label. So you just don't know when you're purchasing this melatonin how much is truly in there,” said Dr. Jessica Kosut, pediatrics specialist at Kapiolani Medical Center.
And the reason for this Dr. Kosut explained is because melatonin is a supplement, not a medication, and therefore doesn't require the same Food and Drug Administration (FDA) testing and regulations as something like Advil would undergo.