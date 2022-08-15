 Skip to main content
Melatonin overdoses in kids up 530% over past decade, according to study

Using melatonin for sleep is on the rise, study says, despite potential health harms

People are using twice as much melatonin as they used to, sometimes at dangerously high levels.

Melatonin overdoses in children are up 530% over the past decade, according to a new health study. That national study revealed the majority of those serious cases coming from unintentional or accidental ingestions in children under the age of 5.

Melatonin is a supplement sleep aid that can be purchased over the counter at any drug store. And doctors equate the timing of these increased overdoses to higher levels stress and irregular sleep patterns brought on during the COVID-19 pandemic.

