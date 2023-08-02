Mega Millions Jackpot reignites lottery debate in Hawaii

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING PEAK HIGH TIDE THROUGH THIS
AFTERNOON...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...During times of high tide through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
With the Mega Millions jackpot soaring to over one billion dollars, some Hawaii Legislators are looking once again to capitalizing on this potential windfall for our state's economy.
We all know the beauty of The Islands but just how golden would a state lottery be for Hawaii? Some lawmakers say the potential revenues could boost the state's coffers but they say more needs to be done to ensure the money goes to the departments that need it most.
“While I’m supportive of a lottery, because it is a benign form of revenue generation, as far as gaming, chance goes however its not going to provide the huge money windfalls that people think it may," McKelvey said. "One is we are not going to part of any Powerball system because we are too small, we can’t sell enough tickets out of here."
But, Senator Kurt Fevella, (R) Ewa Beach – Iroquois Point disagrees.
“The state is not good at taking care of anything like that from our schools to our prisons to the convention center, we’re not good what makes you think we are good management of the lottery money," he said. "If coming in unlimited resources, unlimited money coming in what are they going to prioritize. If this bill goes through and I look through it and it doesn’t prioritize the benefits for our community and our people I am not supporting it.”
Critics also express concerns about the potential drawbacks of a lottery, citing possible negative effects on vulnerable communities.
Keahi Renaud, Honolulu resident says, “In Hawaii we are all struggling there are a lot of desperate people who think they’re going to win this lottery they’re going to put the last of their extra or less than disposable money into buying lottery tickets and the chances they say is not going to work.”
Across the nation, 45 states plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands have lotteries that are generating revenue for public programs including education and public health. While the idea of increased revenue is enticing - many say it is crucial to weigh the potential benefits against the possible negative impacts in our community.
“It seems like its really hard to find good teachers so maybe benefitting the schools would be a positive part," Christina Kapothanasis, Honolulu resident said. "I like the benefits but I just worry since I’m not a gambler at all.”
As this debate over a lottery in Hawaii continues - one thing is certain - the allure of a life-changing jackpot from the Mega Millions or the Power Ball have sparked new interest in this possible revenue source to Hawaii’s State Coffers.