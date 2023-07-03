MEDICAL MIRACLE | Richianna DeGuzman, teen shot in head in Maili, responds to mother's voice

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A medical miracle was captured on camera as the teen girl who was shot in the head in Maili seemed to respond to her mother’s voice.
New video sent in just on Monday by the family of 17-year-old Richianna DeGuzman showing the young girl just barely blinking her eyes to her mother's request to open her eyes. The positive developments come just days after several successful brain surgeries.
"Open your eyes, sweetheart. Show the world Anna. Show the world, yessah. Show the world baby. Youse a miracle maker, honey. Jesus got you. Jesus got you,” said Richianna’s mom, Susan Mahiai.
KITV4 has been following Richianna’s road to recovery for you from the beginning. The teen has spent weeks in the hospital, surviving after being shot in the head. Her family originally thought she'd be discharged from the ICU at the Queen's Medical Center on Monday, but they later told us they've decided to keep her there a little longer
When she is released, she's expected to be transferred to a nursing facility.
Richianna was shot while she was hanging out with friends. HPD recovered the vehicle believed to be used in the shooting, but investigators said the registered owner is not the suspect and they said that car was not stolen.
Police said multiple people had fired shots, so one of the things that makes it challenging for police is figuring out who fired the bullet that hit Richianna.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call HPD immediately.