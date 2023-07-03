 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MEDICAL MIRACLE | Richianna DeGuzman, teen shot in head in Maili, responds to mother's voice

  • Updated
  • 0
Richianna DeGuzman Update

A medical miracle was captured on camera as the teen girl who was shot in the head in Maili seemed to respond to her mother’s voice.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A medical miracle was captured on camera as the teen girl who was shot in the head in Maili seemed to respond to her mother’s voice.

New video sent in just on Monday by the family of 17-year-old Richianna DeGuzman showing the young girl just barely blinking her eyes to her mother's request to open her eyes. The positive developments come just days after several successful brain surgeries.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KITV4 Island News (@kitv4)

Maili shooting 6/17
Teen shot in the head in Ma'ili undergoes brain surgery to repair blood vessels
New details released in shooting investigation that left Maili teen in critical condition
Richianna DeGuzman's family is pleading for justice and praying for a miracle as the teen shot in the head fights for her life
Teen girl in critical condition after weekend shooting in Maili; suspects still at large

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred