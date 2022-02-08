Media tycoon Byron Allen preparing bid to purchase Denver Broncos

FILE - A Denver Broncos helmet sits on the field prior to an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Denver. The Denver Broncos are looking for a new owner in what’s expected to be the most expensive team sale in U.S. sports history. The Pat D. Bowlen Trust announced Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, it's in the “beginning of a sale process” for the franchise that's valued at $4 billion and is expected to draw heavy bidding that could push the sale price well beyond that figure.(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)
Byron Allen speaks during a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 in Los Angeles.
DENVER (KITV4) -- Media mogul Byron Allen is putting in a bid to purchase the Denver Broncos from the Bowlen Family Trust.
Allen, owner of the Allen Media Group, would become the first Black majority owner of an NFL team if the sale goes through.
“NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft came to me in November of 2019 and asked me to take a good look at buying an NFL team. And after serious consideration, I strongly believe I can effectuate positive changes throughout the league. And for that reason, I will be making a bid for the Denver Broncos,” Allen said in a statement.
The news comes at a time of extreme controversy in the league concerning minority access to positions of power.
The NFL is currently part of a lawsuit filed by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who alleges, “racist hiring practices…have left [the NFL] racially segregated and managed like a plantation.”
Former Broncos owner Pat Bowlen lived part-time in Honolulu before he passed away in 2019. After his death, ownership of the team passed to his children as part of the Bowlen Family Trust. The Trust officially put the team up for sale on Feb. 1.
