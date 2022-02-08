 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Media tycoon Byron Allen preparing bid to purchase Denver Broncos

  • Updated
  • 0

DENVER (KITV4) -- Media mogul Byron Allen is putting in a bid to purchase the Denver Broncos from the Bowlen Family Trust.

Allen, owner of the Allen Media Group, would become the first Black majority owner of an NFL team if the sale goes through.

“NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft came to me in November of 2019 and asked me to take a good look at buying an NFL team. And after serious consideration, I strongly believe I can effectuate positive changes throughout the league. And for that reason, I will be making a bid for the Denver Broncos,” Allen said in a statement.

The news comes at a time of extreme controversy in the league concerning minority access to positions of power.

The NFL is currently part of a lawsuit filed by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who alleges, “racist hiring practices…have left [the NFL] racially segregated and managed like a plantation.”

Former Broncos owner Pat Bowlen lived part-time in Honolulu before he passed away in 2019. After his death, ownership of the team passed to his children as part of the Bowlen Family Trust. The Trust officially put the team up for sale on Feb. 1.

The Broncos franchise was valued at approximately $3.25 Billion, according to a Forbes article from 2021.

KITV4 is owned by Allen Media Broadcasting.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

Recommended for you