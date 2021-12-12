Offers go here

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 25 knots. Seas up to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters, Big
Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Media invited to view fuel recovery operations at Red Hill shaft

  Updated
Red Hill Fuel Recovery

Mobile Diving Salvage Unit One Performs Inspection and Sampling of Affected Water in Hawaii.

 PO2 Aja Jackson

HONOLULU (KITV) -- Military officials at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam are inviting the media in to observe fuel recovery operations at the Red Hill Shaft.

Officials say multiple teams are involved in the operation including Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One divers, NAVSUP, NAVSEA Emergency Ship Salvage Material, NAVFAC, FLC, and supporting contractors.

In a release inviting press to the operation, officials said the teams will be conducting the recovery operations by means of pumping, skimming and using absorbent materials. The recovered fuel-water mixture will be pumped to environmental containment tanks and treated at the FLC Fuel Oil Reclamation Facility, officials said.

KITV4’s Tom George and Erin Coogan are attending the operation. Watch KITV4 tonight at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. to learn more.