Media company to offer discounted or free high-speed internet to low-income families in Hawaii

Charter Communications announced Thursday that high-speed Spectrum Internet will now be available to qualifying families, discounted or for free, via the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).
The ACP program will be available across Spectrum Internet's existing 41-state service area, including Hawaii. The program includes a modem, in-home wireless internet, and self-installation for $29.99 per month.
Households that receive eligibility through the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) will receive credits that can apply discounts, or for some families, total reimbursement for the monthly internet service.
Those eligible for the program must have a household income at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, or if a member of the household participates in or is eligible for a variety of assistance programs, including:
SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC or Lifeline;
Tribal specific programs, such as Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance, Tribal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families(TANF), or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations;
The National School Lunch Program or the School Breakfast Program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision;
Recipients of a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year.
“The Affordable Connectivity Program is an important step in driving broadband adoption in America,” said Catherine Bohigian, Charter Communications Executive Vice President, Government Affairs. “Charter is delivering a high-speed, high-quality broadband option — available at no cost to ACP-qualified households— throughout our 41-state service area.”
Anyone interested in the program should first confirm their eligibility through the National Verifier, then contact Spectrum at (877) 959-1748 to apply for the credit.