McCully-Moiliili Public Library Reopening June 3

  Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The McCully-Moiliili Public Library will reopen on June 3, after nearly two years of extensive repairs and renovations.

“During the pandemic, we were able to address some long-standing repairs, refresh the layout of the library, and initiate plans for future exterior improvements,” Mallory Fujitani, Office of the State Librarian, said in a statement.

Some of the improvements include lighting refurbishments, updates to meeting rooms, a new circulation desk and front lobby area, and an improved children's interactive space. 

Governor David Y. Ige and the Hawaii State Legislature supported the repairs and renovation project through $1.75 million in Capital Improvements Project (CIP) funding and $250,000 in General Funds.

“We are so grateful to the McCully-Moiliili community for your patience and support during this extended closure. We cannot wait to welcome you all back,” said State Librarian Stacey Aldrich.

The McCully-Moiliili library, located on 2211 South King Street in Honolulu, will be open Friday from 11am-4pm, and resume weekly hours of Saturday-Tuesday from 9-4pm, and Thursday 12-7pm.

Patrons can also enjoy virtual access to library resources at librarieshawaii.org.

