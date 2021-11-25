MC&A Cruise Services celebrates 20th anniversary, anticipates return to business in Hawaii

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 8 to 13 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It has been a long 20-months for businesses in the tourism industry. But while some have gotten the green light to start moving back towards normal, there is one industry still on pause: the cruise ship industry.
Despite the pandemic, MC&A Cruise Services is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.
“We were effected by that last ship coming through, I believe, in March of 2020 and then after that we had to look at how we are staffed. We did have to furlough a large majority of our team,” said Curtis Chee, senior manager with MC&A.
Chee says they had to furlough over 50 employees -- the number of staff required to run a cruise ship turnaround in a day.
“Since that last ship sailed, we did lose a lot of staff. They have moved on, moved to the mainland, gotten other jobs, gone back to school. So there are a lot of changes to staffing that we will have to face when the time comes,” Chee said.
MC&A works with cruise lines to handle their check-in, disembarking, and on-shore excursions. The company went from working with one cruise line in 2001 to nearly 90% of all cruise ships coming through the islands pre-pandemic.
“We are hoping that that team of energetic people who love to share the aloha spirit will be there waiting but we also realize that we are going to be a little late to the game trying to recruit because so many other businesses are struggling to re-establish their teams,” Chee said.
In a press conference on Tuesday, Gov. David Ige announced that the state was working with cruise lines to finalize operating procedures. After that the state will announce when cruises will begin again.
Chee says they have used the downtime to prepare and adapt. And while it's been a tough 20-months, they've never lost hope.
“I don't think we ever thought that our ships would never come back so we were always hopeful that we would see one on the horizon coming our way,” Chee said.
After nearly 10-years away, this local girl is home! In November 2021, Lia started at KITV as the weekend GMH anchor and a weekday reporter. The 2011 Kamehameha Kapālama graduate worked all across the country and even overseas before finding her way home.