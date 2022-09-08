 Skip to main content
Mayor Victorino signs bill allowing homeless to sleep overnight in vehicles

J. Walter Cameron Center

WAILUKU, MAUI (KITV4) -- Maui Mayor Michael Victorino announced Thursday that he has signed a bill allowing houseless individuals to sleep overnight in their vehicles in a designated area.

Bill 108, which was approved unanimously on August 23, 2022 by the Maui County Council and was signed by the Mayor, enables a pilot program allowing homeless individuals to sleep overnight in their vehicles near a County lot.

