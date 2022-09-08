Mayor Victorino signs bill allowing homeless to sleep overnight in vehicles

WAILUKU, MAUI (KITV4) -- Maui Mayor Michael Victorino announced Thursday that he has signed a bill allowing houseless individuals to sleep overnight in their vehicles in a designated area.
Bill 108, which was approved unanimously on August 23, 2022 by the Maui County Council and was signed by the Mayor, enables a pilot program allowing homeless individuals to sleep overnight in their vehicles near a County lot.
Maui officials chose the J. Walter Cameron Center in Wailuku as the County’s preferred site for the program.
“I thank the Councilmembers for working with us to select the Cameron Center,” said Mayor Victorino. “It is centrally located, so support services are easily accessible and its location near Maui Memorial Medical Center and the Maui Police Station are important considerations for the health and safety of those who will sleep overnight in their vehicles.”
The Center, located at 95 Mahalani Street in Wailuku, is a nonprofit organization with a mission to “incubate, support and accelerate social good in the community.” Established in 1973, the County of Maui granted a 35-year lease extension to the Center in 2009.
“On behalf of the board and staff of the Cameron Center, we are looking forward to this partnership with the County,” said Executive Director César Gaxiola. “Our founder, J. Walter Cameron, was well-known throughout Maui for his compassion. I believe he would be pleased to offer a safe zone for people who need a place to sleep.”
The pilot program could begin as soon October following finalization of contract details, according to the Mayor.
The project is allocated to receive up to $200,000 in the FY 2023 budget.