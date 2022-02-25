Mayor Victorino ends all Public Health Emergency rules as of March 1

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt, and seas 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...All Windward Waters, Kauai Channel, Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Maalaea Bay, Big
Island Leeward Waters, and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
MAUI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Mayor Michael Victorino announced Friday that all Maui County Public Health rules will come to an end as of Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
“With COVID-19 new cases and hospitalizations continuing to trend downward dramatically, it’s time for our residents to return to the activities that they enjoy -- camping with friends and family and attending birthday parties, baby luau, and other events at community centers,” Mayor Victorino said.
Three camping sites will also re-open, two on Molokai and one on Maui, along with most community centers with capacities of up to 300 people.
Those campgrounds are One Alii Park in Kaunakakai, Papohaku Park on the West End of Molokai, and Papalaua Wayside Park in West Maui.
“Now, we can reclaim our island lifestyle and put COVID-19 restrictions behind us," added Victorino.
The repeal is only for county rules, the state’s Safe Travels Program and the statewide requirement to wear masks indoors will remain in effect, subject to Gov. David Ige’s proclamation.