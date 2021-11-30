Offers go here

Mayor Victorino announces easing of COVID-19 restrictions beginning December 1st

  • Updated
  • 0
Maul Mayor Michael Victorino
County of Maui

MAUI (KITV4) - Maui Mayor Michael Victorino has announced that beginning tomorrow Wednesday, December 1 all restaurants and bars can return to 100% capacity without physical distancing requirements.

Patrons can now dine indoors with proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours.

“We are able to relax these restrictions because the people of Maui County have been mindful of the health and safety of others,” Mayor Victorino said.

After December 1st, all outdoor restrictions will be lifted as the expansion of Maui County's "Safer Outdoors" initiative that was issued back on September. 

Indoor commercial planned events of more than 75 participants will still require an exemption, people are encouraged to submit plans early to: exemption.request@mauicounty.gov

“With our low positivity rate and the ability to conduct outdoor activities in a safe manner, we feel comfortable loosening these restrictions. At the same time, we are aware of the new Omicron variant and are actively monitoring developments. We will continue to act thoughtfully according to the advice of medical experts," added Victorino. 

The Mayor's announcement comes after Governor David Ige announced last week that Hawaii mayors can now determine their own public health emergency rules, as appropriate for their communities.

