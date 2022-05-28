 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR THE SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS
UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...

.A long period south swell continues to bring advisory level surf
to all south facing shores. The advisory remains in effect
through tonight.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi along with city employees plant trees for Volunteer Work Day

  • Updated
Mayor Rick Blangiardi along with city employees plant trees during Volunteer Work Day
HONOLULU (KITV4) – City and County of Honolulu employees from over a dozen departments along with Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Councilmember Calvin Say volunteered at the Honolulu Zoo, Saturday for Volunteer Work Day.

The Honolulu Zoo along with over 70 volunteers and non-profit Bizgenics with their Project Lemon Tree initiative, planted over 20 citrus trees and shrubs, including Meyer and Lisbon lemons, Tahitian and Yuzu limes, kumquats, calamansi, grapefruits, oranges, tangerines and jabongs.

Bizgenics also helped to design the garden. 

“As the Honolulu Zoo is also a botanical garden, a lot of what is grown on-site accentuates tropical and native flora and edible plants to help supplement a healthy animal diet and population,” said Linda Santos, Honolulu Zoo Director.

“Being a year-round, open-air zoo, we have the ability to grow our own grass, fruits, vegetables and trees to use as browse to feed our mammals, reptiles and birds fresh produce daily.”

In other areas of the zoo, volunteers also planted shrubs along a walkway fronting some of the bird exhibits, loaded compost into buckets to be used during planting and swept up leaves near the zoo’s stage area.

“We are very fortunate to have a generous partner in Bizgenics and really appreciate Mayor Blagiardi, Councilmember Calvin Say and the City `ohana for spending their personal time to beautify and plant more than 50 trees and shrubs throughout areas of the Honolulu Zoo. We also appreciate the generosity of our concessionaire, the SSA Group, as well as Meadow Gold Dairies, who provided refreshments for all of our volunteers,” Santos added.

