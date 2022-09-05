 Skip to main content
Mayor proclaims "Jocelyn Alo Day" to honor college softball legend

  Updated
Mayor Proclaims Jocelyn Alo Day

HONOLULU (KITV4) Jocelyn Alo the NCAA all-time career home run record holder is back home.

Young fans came out to meet Alo in Waipio, and Mayor Rick Blangiardi honored her by proclaiming Jocelyn Alo Day.

