Mayor proclaims "Jocelyn Alo Day" to honor college softball legend

HONOLULU (KITV4) Jocelyn Alo the NCAA all-time career home run record holder is back home.
Young fans came out to meet Alo in Waipio, and Mayor Rick Blangiardi honored her by proclaiming Jocelyn Alo Day.
HONOLULU (KITV4) Jocelyn Alo the NCAA all-time career home run record holder is back home.
Young fans came out to meet Alo in Waipio, and Mayor Rick Blangiardi honored her by proclaiming Jocelyn Alo Day.
"In recognition of her truly extraordinary accomplishments making her the best collegiate student athlete to ever take the field in NCAA softball, congratulations Jocelyn," said Mayor Blangiardi.
At Sport Stan in Waipio, young fans came out to meet Jocelyn, including Filinga Tuifua. The Waimanalo 8th grader turns 14 tomorrow and wanted to meet her role model for her birthday.
"I'm going to try and be like her: try and go to college and be a softball professional," said Tuifua.
Jocelyn Alo says at first it was hard for her to accept that she is a role model for these young girls.
"I just felt like I have a lot of weight to carry I know how to carry that weight now what's right, what's wrong, and I know that I am a role model to a lot of girls so I need to watch what I'm doing and what I'm saying," says Alo.
She credits her parents Levi and Andrea Alo for inspiring her to be the best. All her home runs would not have been possible had it not been for them, .
"I never even dreamt this big for her I always knew she was pretty good just to do it the way she did and finish on top such a fun experience," says Levi Alo, Jocelyn Alo's Dad.
"It feels good just one to be at this level and one to play softball as my job is super cool," says Alo.
"I love to play softball -- so I love my job everyday. My parents raised me really well I think I’m a really good person on the field and off the field at the end of the day, be a good person so you live up to the role model status.”
The Oklahoma Sooners legend is a now a member of the Women's Professional Fastpitch, playing for the Smash It Sports Vipers.
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to Cyip@kitv.com
News Anchor/Reporter
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.