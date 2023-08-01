Mayor of Alaska town plans to send its homeless to other states

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING PEAK HIGH TIDE EACH AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...During times of high tide through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watchout for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
ANCHORAGE, Alaska/HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The mayor of Anchorage, Alaska has come up with a controversial plan to fly the city's homeless to places with warmer weather, all by giving them a one-way ticket out of Alaska.
Hawaii representative John Mizuno sent a letter Tuesday to Anchorage mayor Dave Bronson, telling him he should craft a quote "more effective return to home policy" before export your homeless to the other 49 states.
Mizuno spearheaded Hawaii's effort to send some of our homeless back to where they came from.
He said, so far Hawaii has returned nearly 800 homeless to their families or support groups, with less than 2% coming back to Hawaii.