Mayor Blangiardi met with officials to address rising crime, homelessness, and public safety issues

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 8 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi met with several police and emergency officials Thursday, in an effort to address ongoing challenges of crime and public safety in Waikiki.
Mayor Blangiardi was joined by Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm, Acting Chief of Police Rade Vanic, and Honolulu Emergency Services Department Director Dr. Jim Ireland in a briefing on public safety with leaders from Waikiki and the Hawaii visitor industry at the Hawaii Convention Center.
The briefing was organized by Mufi Hannemann, the president and CEO of the Hawaii Lodging & Tourism Association, and was attended by representatives from groups including (but not limited to) HTA, the Waikiki Business Improvement District Association, VASH, the Waikiki Improvement Association and the Hawaii Restaurant Association.
- the Honolulu Police Department (HPD), addressing violent crime in the area and what is being done in response;
- Honolulu Emergency Services Department (HESD), on homelessness in Waikiki, and the City’s Crisis Outreach Response and Engagement (CORE) program;
- Prosector Alm, on issues related to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Weed & Seed program and, separately, sex trafficking in Hawaii;
During each of their presentations, representatives from HPD, HESD, and Prosector Alm’s office fielded questions from tourism industry leaders on Waikiki safety concerns and new initiatives to address them;
The briefing was held in advance of a separate public meeting being planned by Council Chair Tommy Waters later this month.