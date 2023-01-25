Mayor Blangiardi makes January 25 'Luke Shepardson Day' in honor of Eddie win

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 14 feet. North to northeast winds 15 to 25
knots near Kauai waters tonight, spreading to Oahu and Maui
waters Thursday.
* WHERE...Most Hawaiian waters and channels.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Mayor Blangiardi has declared Wednesday, January 25, 2023 'Luke Shepardson Day,' after Luke's incredible The Eddie surf championship win on Sunday.
That's why we're proclaiming today, January 25, 2023, to be LUKE SHEPARDSON DAY on Oʻahu, in honor of your impressive victory at Waimea Bay ... and everything else you do for the City! Congratulations, Luke! pic.twitter.com/ZU94wqjCA4
"Like many of you, I was so incredibly inspired after watching one of our City and County of Honolulu lifeguards win the prestigious Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational — especially knowing that the contest is held in honor one of the bravest lifeguards our island has ever known," Mayor Blangiardi shared in a Tweet.
"That's why we're proclaiming today, January 25, 2023, to be LUKE SHEPARDSON DAY on Oʻahu, in honor of your impressive victory at Waimea Bay, and everything else you do for the City! Congratulations, Luke!"
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.