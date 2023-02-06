Mayor Blangiardi launches weekly podcast answering residents' questions

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is set to launch a new weekly podcast where the mayor and city leaders will answer questions from residents on a variety of topics.
Called The One Oʻahu Podcast with Mayor Rick Blangiardi, the podcast will release its first episode on Thursday, Feb. 9 and will release new episodes every following Thursday. The topic of episode one will center on Blangiardi’s affordable housing strategy.
“I’m looking forward to using this additional platform to engage our residents by providing them with reliable context about how the city operates and relevant updates on key policy initiatives,” Blangiardi said in a press release about the podcast.
“It will allow for members of our community to stay connected to what’s happening in the City. The title of this podcast is One Oʻahu for a reason, because we are all in this together,” he added.
The podcast will be hosted by Blangiardi and information officer Brandi Higa. In addition to answering residents’ questions, the podcast will also feature interviews with city department leaders about issues in local communities.
Residents can listen to the podcast and submit questions for at www.oneoahu.org/podcast. A select number of questions will be chosen each episode.
The podcast will be available for download on Apple podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeart Radio, TuneIn, Podbean, Podchaser, and PlayerFM.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.