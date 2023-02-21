Mayor Blangiardi hosting 11 town hall meetings across Oahu to hear from communities

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters except Maalaea Bay.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on Tuesday invited members of the public in communities across the island of Oahu to participate in a series of town hall meetings featuring the mayor and top City officials that are scheduled to begin on March 21, 2023.
The town halls will include an open Q and A session with Mayor Blangiardi and other city department directors and deputy directors. The public is encouraged to participate and make suggestions on how the administration can better serve the people of Oahu.
The town hall meetings, which will be held over a ten-week period running through the end of May, are an opportunity for the mayor and other senior administration leaders to listen to concerns directly from the public, answer questions about the City’s top priorities and brief residents about upcoming projects in individual neighborhoods.
Mayor Blangiardi and representatives from more than 25 departments and City agencies will attend all 11 meetings.
"This is an invaluable opportunity to get our team into our neighborhoods and find out what’s important to our residents, said Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “We are going to listen to concerns and suggestions and provide the best answers we can."
