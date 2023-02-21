 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters except Maalaea Bay.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Mayor Blangiardi hosting 11 town hall meetings across Oahu to hear from communities

  • Updated
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on Tuesday invited members of the public in communities across the island of Oahu to participate in a series of town hall meetings featuring the mayor and top City officials that are scheduled to begin on March 21, 2023.

The town halls will include an open Q and A session with Mayor Blangiardi and other city department directors and deputy directors. The public is encouraged to participate and make suggestions on how the administration can better serve the people of Oahu.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

An error occurred