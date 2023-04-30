Mayor Blangiardi energized to pursue second term

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Taking the oath of office in 2021, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi recently posted he's seeking a second term.
"He's helped make some steps to deal with the fear of crime in Waikiki, he's made some steps in regard to how to deal with property tax and he's made steps dealing with city and county hiring processes," Political Analyst and former UH professor Neal Milner said.
Honolulu residents spoke to KITV4 Sunday about a potential second term for Blangiardi.
"I support Mayor Blangiardi for re-election. I think he's doing a good enough job in a very difficult situation," Oahu resident Kevin Konishi said.
Aaron Hilo-Nguyen told KITV4, "They could be doing a lot more, especially for the Native Hawaiian community. We're having a lot of issues with tourism right now, a lot of our hospitality workers are jumping ship."
Energized to move forward, the mayor commented on his website, "I assembled a team of leaders with diverse backgrounds who shared a commitment to collaborate across all departments to solve our county’s biggest problems. We committed ourselves to look beyond the way it’s always been done, and embrace change where change is needed. I am very proud of what this team has accomplished, and of what we’ve put in place."
Blangiardi has two upcoming, in-person, Vision for the Future events on Wed. May 24 and Fri. June 2 at the Pacific Club.
