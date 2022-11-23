Mayor Blangiardi announces formation of Oahu Historic Preservation Commission

..WIND ADVISORY TONIGHT FOR THE WESTERN ISLANDS SPREADING
EASTWARD ACROSS THE REMAINDER OF THE ISLANDS THANKSGIVING...
.A cold front approaching the state from the northwest, will
generate strong and gusty northeast winds across the islands.
Winds will increase over the western end of the island chain
tonight, before expanding eastward across the rest of the islands
early Thanksgiving Day. The potential for very strong wind gusts
continues across typical locations, like mountain ridges and
leeward zones prone to local accelerations and downsloping. In
addition, exposed north through east facing slopes and beaches may
have brief periods of strong wind gusts, especially immediately
following the frontal passage.
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Niihau and Oahu.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to drive, especially for drivers in high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 13 to 18 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Big Island Windward
Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
The Honolulu City Council earlier this month unanimously approved the bill which forms the commission. It's a step towards preserving historic buildings and cultural resources on Oahu.
"One of the things I'm most excited about is a way to have better integration between the city's review process and the state's review process. Those two processes are both important but they haven't always played well together. And with this commission, with its staffing, with its focus on better data collection and integration we look forward to seeing a better way for the different coordination to occur," said Kiersten Faulkner with the Historic Hawaii Foundation.
The new commission will be part of the City's Planning and Permitting Department.
The Mayor will appoint the nine members of the Commission, subject to Council confirmation.
Our strong support for the preservation of historic places and protection of cultural and archaeological sites has never wavered, and we're standing up the Oʻahu Historic Preservation Commission as a clear demonstration of that support. pic.twitter.com/ecAuGIxksQ