...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 knots.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

May Day Weather: Cloudy and breezy with increasing showers

  • Updated
  • 0
Pua Olena

Pua Olena

HONOLULU (KTIV4) Mostly cloudy skies with breezy trade winds. Radar shows scattered to numerous showers embedded within strong trade wind flow, favoring windward and mauka areas. Highs 81 to 86. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

Island Breakdown

Tonight, Cloudy conditions continue with breezy trade winds out of the east at 15 to 25 mph. Showers are likely for windward and mauka spots with scattered showers for leeward zones. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows 67 to 72.

8 Day

Strong trade winds will decrease slightly by Tuesday but remain breezy through the rest of the week. An upper trough approaching from the west will destabilize our weather this afternoon through the rest of the forecast period. Showers will increase today into tonight, with wet and breezy trade wind weather expected through the first half of the new week. Locally heavy rainfall is possible over windward areas this evening through Monday.

Surf

The current small northwest swell will continue today. A larger and longer period northwest swell is expected to arrive Monday. The swell will then get a reinforcement late Tuesday into Wednesday with surf heights possibly reaching low end advisory levels. This swell will then lower gradually through the remainder of the week. Small, mainly background south swells are expected today. A slightly larger and long period south swell is then expected to arrive tonight and Monday, then linger on into Tuesday. An even larger south swell is then expected to arrive by Wednesday with surf heights possibly reaching reaching advisory levels during its peak late Wednesday and Thursday. This swell will then lower gradually through the remainder of the week. Trade winds over and upwind of the state will continue to produce short period choppy surf along east facing shores this week.

